Shahjahanpur: Members of right-wing Hindu outfits created a ruckus during a ‘satsang’ programme of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim – a murder and rape convict – here on Thursday.

Sentenced to life imprisonment, Ram Rahim is currently out on parole.

When Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members came to know about the program, they reached the venue and asked them to stop it. Afterwards, they called the police, an officer said.