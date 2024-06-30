VHP, Bajrang Dal members disrupt interfaith marriage, threaten UP police

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members created a ruckus and thronged the streets in protest against an interfaith marriage after a couple applied to register the marriage in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

According to reports, the couple — Shivani Sharma and Wasim Ahmed — had decided to get married and followed the proper legal procedures by filing an application for their marriage registration. However, this move was met with strong opposition from local Hindu extremist organisations.

As soon as the news of the couple’s application spread, the mob hit the streets, staging aggressive demonstrations and making inflammatory statements to stop the marriage. They accused the couple of engaging in ‘love jihad’, a conspiracy theory propagated by Hindu right-wing organisations that Muslim men are luring Hindu women into marriage and conversion.

Also Read Bajrang Dal members attack 3 Christians in Pune on suspicion of conversion

Subsequently, the mob also held a demonstration outside the Afzalgarh police station, threatening to exacerbate inter-communal tensions in the city if the marriage was not stopped.

The police while trying to calm down the agitated mob assured them of investigation.

“The matter is under the cognizance of the local police. Legal proceedings are underway,” Said Bijnor police on X.