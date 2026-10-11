VHP calls Vivek Agnihotri ‘ungrateful’ over Hinduism remarks

New Delhi: The VHP on Sunday, October 11, hit out at filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri over his remarks on Hindu religious practices, calling him “ungrateful” and accused him of becoming a “killer” of the very faith that contributed to his success.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, in a post on X, said people who become successful with the support of Hindu society should not turn against the very faith and traditions that help elevate them.

The VHP leader said he had never imagined that Agnihotri would go so far as to find fault with Hindu religious activities, be it the Kumbh, pilgrimages, temples, saints or bhajan gatherings.

The latest attack follows Agnihotri’s remarks on Wednesday that taxing religion could make India the richest country, along with his criticism of various religious practices.

“Just look at this Vivek Agnihotri from the film world… The flag-bearer of taxing Hindu religious pilgrimages. How far ahead has this gentleman gone.

“These people will turn so ungrateful so quickly that they will become the killers of the very faith of those who elevated them — probably no one ever imagined that!” Bansal said in his post on Sunday.

He accused Agnihotri of repeatedly criticising Hindu religious activities and finding fault with them.

“In every activity of Hindus, he only sees flaws upon flaws, whether it’s the Kumbh, pilgrimages, temples, saints, Mother Ganga, some Guru Maharaj, bhajan evenings, Ganpati worship or bhajan clubbing,” Bansal said.

He also took a swipe at Agnihotri’s reference to his pet dog, alleging that the filmmaker is more concerned about his dog than the concerns he raises about Hindu religious practices.

The VHP spokesperson also questioned Agnihotri’s silence on alleged shortcomings and controversies associated with other religious institutions and asked him to reflect on his own position on Hinduism.

“Agnihotri ji, aren’t you a Hindu yourself? Or are you just a Hindu in name?” Bansal said, urging the filmmaker to take pride in India’s cultural heritage, knowledge, values and traditions rather than “feel inferior” to other civilisations.

Bansal also asked Agnihotri to use some of the wealth he has earned from the public for public welfare and work towards addressing the shortcomings and organisational problems he has highlighted.

“Vivek ji, it would be better if, instead of such senseless talk, you put some of the immense wealth you have earned from the public toward public welfare, and also get to work on solutions for the shortcomings and disorganisations you have listed,” he said.

The filmmaker faced criticism after he reposted a video on X on Wednesday showing a large crowd of devotees at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand and remarked that if the government could tax religion, India would become the richest country overnight.

In another post, he requested devotees not to share their knowledge about religion, particularly Hinduism, on the platform, saying that “everyone here is already wise”.

Agnihotri also questioned whether superstitions, miracles, unscientific explanations and crowds gathering at religious places to make social media reels should be considered Hinduism.

Responding to those remarks on Wednesday, Bansal had criticised Agnihotri for pitting religion against innovation and productivity, and said pilgrimage sites were deeply connected with India’s civilisation, culture, social life and local economies.

Bansal had asked who Agnihotri was to question Hinduism and why he did not similarly comment on alleged superstitions and unscientific practices in other religions.

He had also questioned Agnihotri’s reference to a “religion tax”, pointing out that the film industry seeks tax exemptions for its films, and asked whether the remarks were linked to the promotion of a new film.

Bansal had said the same “faithful, religious and nationalist Hindu society” had supported Agnihotri’s films and helped make them successful.