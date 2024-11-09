VHP demands probe into rising attacks on temples in Telangana

VHP spokesperson alleged there has been recent surge in temple attacks and the police have failed to stop it.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 9th November 2024 8:34 pm IST
VHP logo

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded the State government constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the ‘attacks on temples’ in the state.

The spokesperson of VHP, P Balaswamy, alleged the attacks on Hindu temples in the State have witnessed an increase and the Telangana police have failed to stop it.

“In Secunderabad, the police allowed 150 people who had come to attend some training to go away without any enquiry. On the other hand, the Hindus who were protesting against the vandalism at the Muthyalamma temple were brutally thrashed by the police. All the police officials who ordered and participated in the lathi charge should be suspended,” said Balaswamy.

Citing incidents of attacks and vandalism at temples, the VHP stated the police after every incident declaring some insane person was responsible for the incident. “A SIT should be formed and a thorough probe conducted into all the cases,” he demanded.

