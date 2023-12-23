VHP demands Telangana police to not permit Tablighi Jamaat event

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday, December 23. demanded the Telangana police cancel the ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ meeting to be held near Parigi in Vikarabad next month.

A delegation of VHP leaders met Ravi Gupta, Telangana DGP on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to him stating that “Indian society has not yet forgotten the fact that COVID-19 spread in the country due to the Tabligi Jamaat meeting held in Delhi in the year 2020. Organizations like this should be banned which aim to destroy the tradition of Hindu culture by inciting the youth.”

The VHP leaders said it is ‘unconstitutional’ for the state government to allocate funds to organizations that engaged in “anti-social activities, and anti-Hindu activities and spew hatred against Indian existence.”

“What is the point of allocating funds to religious fanatics in a secular country?” said the VHP leaders.

The VHP demanded immediate cancellation of the Jamaat meetings and the government orders of grant of Rs. 2.45 crore for various development works linked to the meeting.

“Otherwise agitation programs will be held under the auspices of Vishwa Hindu Parishad,” said Pandarinath.