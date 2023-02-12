VHP slams Jamiat’s Arshad Madani over his ‘Manu worshipped Allah’ remark

New Delhi: The VHP on Sunday hit out at Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani over his claim that “Om” and “Allah” were the same God worshipped by ‘Manu’, saying his remarks have exposed his “real” mindset.

The remarks by Madani at an event organised to promote amity drew objections from a prominent Jain monk who stormed off the stage along with a group of other religious leaders.

“Was it a ‘Sadbhavna Sammelan’ or a gathering of Jamiat’s poisonous group?” Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a video statement, reacting sharply to Madani’s remarks.

The way Madani tried to assert “his supremacy and that of Islam” with his comment in the presence of “Hindu dharma gurus” at the event exposed his real “mindset and character”, Bansal charged,

“You talk about religion and indulge in sinful acts. Shame on you… The mindset of this Jamiat’s gathering will now have to be driven away from this country,” Bansal said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Bansal alleged that an attempt was made to attack the Jain monk at the “Jamiat’s forum” and demanded that Delhi Police take action in the matter.

“Attempt to murderous attack Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni Ji Maharaj at Jamiat Forum is very serious and condemnable. @DelhiPolice should immediately arrest the culprits and his associates,” the VHP leader said.