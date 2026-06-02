VHP supporter booked for framing 2 Muslim men in ‘love jihad’ case

Meerut: The Meerut Police have registered a case against a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporter for allegedly trying to trap two Muslim men in gang rape and ‘love jihad’ cases.

The incident came to light after the woman in question, Bhawna, told the Meerut police that the accused, Nakul Gurjar, offered her money to frame Jishan and Shahvez.

The incident took place on May 30 in Meerut’s Jagriti Vihar Extension area. Bhawna was travelling with Jishan and Shahvez when Gurjar’s men stopped the car and expressed suspicion.

The trio were handed over to the Meerut Police, who, after five hours of questioning, realised it was a trap set by the Hindutva man.

Bhawna from Bulandshahr confessed that Gurjar promised her a job and money if she trapped the Muslim men in gang rape and ‘love jihad’ cases and extorted Rs 10 lakh from them.

Jishan runs a domestic help agency and arranges workers for households. Bhawna contacted him seeking employment. This was also arranged by Gurjar to look authentic, police said.

Believing her, Jishan contacted Bhawna and asked her to come to Jagriti Vihar Extension. Shahvez was also present at the time. While travelling, she allegedly shared her live location to Gurjar’s men, and that is how they were able to track them, police said.

Meerut Police officer Suchita Singh said the woman was found in an unconscious state. “We immediately shifted her to a hospital where a medical test was conducted for rape or sexual assault signs. The results came back negative. Also, she had initially claimed she was 16 years old, but after going through her school documents, we found that she was 19 years,” the officer said.

Based on Shavez and Jishan’s complaint, a case has been registered against Gurjar, who is currently on the run.

Nakul Gurjar has been previously implicated in a gang rape incident for which bail was also granted. The case was registered one year ago.