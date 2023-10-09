VHP urges reversion to Ahmedabad’s original name ‘Karnavati’

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 9th October 2023 1:51 pm IST
Screen grab

Ahmedabad: At the Shaurya Yatra event in Ahmedabad, Surendra Jain, the National Joint General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has reiterated the organisation’s long-standing appeal to reinstate the city’s historical name, Karnavati.

In an event he addressed on October 8, Jain expressed his concerns over the city bearing the name of an invader, remarking, “Ahmed Shah was an attacker, a looter. It’s improper for Gujarat’s premier city to carry his name. This doesn’t project the right image.”

He emphasised the city’s deep historical connection to Karna, who founded Karnamukteshwar Mahadev in the region.

Dwelling upon the reluctance of the current saffron government in Gujarat to make the name change, Jain voiced his belief in the power of the people, stating, “If the populace unites and voices its desire for this change emphatically, any governing body will be compelled to heed it.”

