Vibrant Jeddah through Maya Ali’s lens, Insta reel goes viral

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Maya Ali is celebrated for her exceptional performances in dramas. She is currently making headlines for her portrayal of Sadaf Namdar in Geo TV’s ongoing hit drama serial Sunn Mere Dil. Starring opposite the talented Wahaj Ali, who plays Bilal Abdullah, the drama has become the talk of the town, cementing its place among the season’s top hits.

Amid Sunn Mere Dil’s success, Maya Ali has been spending quality time in Saudi Arabia with her family. She even performed Umrah recently. Her spiritual visit to Makkah was beautifully documented in a series of heartfelt pictures that she shared with her fans.

Maya Ali’s Jeddah Diaries

And now, in a viral Instagram reel shared yesterday, Maya offered glimpses of her time in Jeddah. Donning a burqa, the actress shared glimpses of her visit as she explored the vibrant city. The reel showcases her spending joyful moments with her family and close friends, interacting with adorable furry companions, strolling along the picturesque Jeddah Corniche, and enjoying strolling at Jeddah’s malls.

“Days well spent, memories well made. #PureBliss #JeddahVibes,” Maya captioned.

Check out Umrah glimpses below.

Maya’s role in Sunn Mere Dil has sparked mixed reactions. While some viewers feel she is mismatched with Wahaj Ali, others have praised her nuanced portrayal of Sadaf, calling it one of her more mature performances.

Some of her notable dramas include — Mann Mayal, Diyar-e-Dil, Sanam, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Pehli Si Muhabbat