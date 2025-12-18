Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to visit Hyderabad on Dec 20–21

Hyderabad: Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan will be visiting Hyderabad on December 20 and 21.

According to the official schedule, he will arrive at Shamshabad Airport on the 20th and proceed directly to Ramoji Film City. There, he will attend the valedictory session of the National Conference of Public Service Commission Chairpersons.

Later in the evening, he will stay overnight at Lok Bhavan.

On December 21, the Vice President will take part in the World Meditation Day celebrations organized at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Ranga Reddy district. After the event, he will return to Shamshabad Airport and depart for New Delhi.

In preparation for Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s visit, chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a review meeting with senior officials via teleconference on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements and ensure smooth coordination.