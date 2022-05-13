Vicious targeting, brutalising minorities: Sonia Gandhi on BJP

Udaipur: All India Congress Committee interim president Sonia Gandhi said that what PM Modi and his colleagues mean when they say ‘Maximum governance, minimum government,’ was compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting, victimizing and often brutalizing minorities.

During the Congress party’s ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur, Sonia Gandhi said that their (BJP’s) slogan intents to communicate dividing people and subverting the carefully nurtured idea of unity and diversity along with intimidating political opponents, maligning their reputation and jailing them on flimsy pretexts and misusing investigative agencies against them.

“It means eroding independence and professionalism of all institutions of democracy and turning a blind eye to continuous atrocities on weaker sections, especially Dalits, Adivasis and women,” she said.

“It means wholesale re-invention of history, constant denigration of our leaders, especially Jawaharlal Nehru, and a systematic move to destroy their contribution, achievements and sacrifices while glorifying the killers of Mahatma Gandhi and their ideologues. It means undermining the nations constitution and it’s pillars,” she continued.

“I urge party members to express views openly at this Shivir, but one message of strong party & unity should go out to country”, she added.

She said that the Congress party was in great need of change, and that the members should leave the meeting with newfound confidence, energy and commitment.