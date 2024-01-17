Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan to exit Bigg Boss 17 house tomorrow?

Mumbai: In the last leg of Bigg Boss 17, the excitement is reaching new heights as the show gears up for its grand finale on January 28. With just a week remaining, the competition is getting intense, and this week’s nominations have added an extra layer of suspense.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominated Contestants 14th Week

The four contestants facing the axe this week are —

Ayesha Khan

Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain

Isha Malviya

Rumors are circulating that a double elimination might be in the cards, making it a crucial week for the remaining eight contestants.

Bigg Boss well planned to nominate Ayesha, Vicky, and Isha with a probably Double Elimination.



In today's episode, Bigg Boss gives a hint that Team-A (Munawar & co.) will decide whether Team-B to perform the task or disqualify (in the end).



— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 16, 2024

Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan’s Elimination On Cards?

Insiders close to the show suggest that Ayesha Khan is likely to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house this week. Additionally, there’s speculation that Vicky Jain might also face elimination. However, the chances of Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya leaving the show seem relatively low.

If the anticipated double elimination occurs, both Ayesha Khan and Vicky Jain could be making their exit from the reality show. On the other hand, if only one contestant has to leave, Ayesha Khan is expected to be the one packing her bags.

The official update on this week’s elimination is set to be revealed after the upcoming shoot, scheduled for tomorrow or on Friday. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see who will make it to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17.

