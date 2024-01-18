Vicky Jain’s photos with ex-girlfriend Tia Bajpai go viral

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s tumultuous relationship has been one of the most talked about topics in Bigg Boss 17. They have been making headlines due to their constant fights. The intensity of their conflicts has escalated to the point where Ankita has mentioned a couple of times the word ‘divorce’ in the heat of the moment. They even hinted at separation many times on the show.

While everyone is quite familiar with Ankita’s past relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, very few people have any idea about Vicky’s past.

Vicky Jain And Tia Bajpai’s Relationship

It has now been uncovered that Vicky Jain was previously in a relationship with another actress, Tia Bajpai, also known as Twinkle Bajpai. According to reports, Vicky and Tia dated back in 2012 when Vicky was the owner of the Box Cricket League. The connection between them developed through this association, leading to a close bond. However, neither Vicky nor Tia ever publicly acknowledged their alleged relationship, and the reasons for their breakup remain unknown.

Who Is Tia Bajpai?

Tia Bajpai is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Haunted – 3D. She has also appeared in films like 1920: Evil Returns and Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat.

Additionally, Tia showcased her acting skills in popular TV series such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, and Anhoniyon Ka Andhera. The talented actress also participated in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005.