Vicky Jain’s TOTAL earnings for 14 weeks in Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: The much-talked-about contestant Vicky Jain bid farewell to Bigg Boss 17 in the latest episode. His journey came to an end during the finale week. Beyond being known as Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky gained admiration for his strategic gameplay and strong connections in the house. From day 1, he was dubbed ‘Vicky Bhayya’ by Bigg Boss, becoming a favourite.

Although Vicky didn’t clinch the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, he undoubtedly captured many hearts. Let’s take a peek at his earnings from the reality show.

Vicky Jain’s Bigg Boss 17 Remuneration

As per media reports, Vicky commanded a fee of Rs 71 thousand per episode, totalling a weekly income of Rs 5 lakhs. Interestingly, his total earnings from Bigg Boss 17 will amount to Rs 70 lakhs, surpassing the winning prize which is between Rs 30 to 40L.

Vicky Jain emerged as the wealthiest contestant in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Media sources also reveal that his net worth stands at an impressive Rs 100 crores. Reportedly, Vicky is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, overseeing a diverse business portfolio encompassing coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate.

Do you think Vicky Jain deserved to be in the finale?