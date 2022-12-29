Vicky, Katrina celebrate vacation amidst desert wildlife [Photos]

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently shared a glimpse of their day out together.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Tees Maar Khan’ actress shared a series of images from her vacation at an undisclosed desert location.

“So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever,” the 39-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The first image featured Katrina in a monochrome checkered shirt with denim overalls and a matching cap.

The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor made an appearance in the second snap, twinning with Katrina by wearing a matching cap. He was dressed in an olive-green jacket and light green pants, which he paired with white shoes and sunglasses.

The remaining images featured pictures of the area’s wildlife, including a leopard and deer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which got decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

Vicky, on the other hand, was seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next film ‘Sam Bahadur’ alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.