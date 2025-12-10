Vicky Kaushal likely to romance Deepika Padukone, film details

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone continues to be one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. Known for films like Pathaan, Padmaavat, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku, Jawan and Bajirao Mastani, she is admired for her powerful screen presence and emotional depth. Over the years, she has built a global fan base and is considered one of the most dependable actresses in the industry.

Recently, Deepika made headlines after stepping away from major projects such as the Kalki 2898 AD sequel and Spirit with Prabhas. Reports said her request for an eight hour work schedule could not be accommodated. Even after these exits, her demand in Bollywood has only increased. She has already signed Atlee’s AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan’s highly awaited film King.

Deepika Padukone in talks for Mahavatar

Now, Deepika is once again trending as she is reportedly in early talks to play the female lead in the mythological epic Mahavatar. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and stars Vicky Kaushal as Lord Parashurama. According to industry reports, the makers want an actress who can bring strong emotion and dignity to the story. A source said Deepika fits the role perfectly and is among the top names being considered.

Vicky Kaushal stunned fans with his first look as Parashurama. The makers plan to create a visually rich and spiritually themed drama. The film is in pre production and Vicky is preparing himself with complete dedication. Amar Kaushik said he chose Vicky because of his purity, intensity and expressive eyes.

If Deepika joins Mahavatar, it will mark her first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. The pairing has already created excitement. Fans now wait for Maddock Films to confirm the casting.