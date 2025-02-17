Vicky Kaushal said NO to work in this film with Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the success of his latest film Chhaava. Released on February 14, 2025, it became the biggest Bollywood opener of the year, beating Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Fans and critics have praised Vicky for his performance.

A Missed Opportunity

Despite his success, Vicky Kaushal regrets rejecting a film that later became a blockbuster. In a recent interview, he shared that he was the first choice for Stree, the 2018 horror-comedy. However, he had to say no because he was already working on Manmarziyaan.

The Success of Stree

Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was a huge hit. The film made Rs 180 crore worldwide and became a fan favorite. Its sequel, Stree 2, released in 2024, made over Rs 800 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

What’s Next for the Stree Franchise?

After the success of Stree 2, the makers have announced Stree 3, which will release on August 13, 2027. While Vicky regrets missing out, he is still focused on his career and upcoming projects.

Chhaava’s Box Office Success

Meanwhile, Chhaava is performing well. It earned Rs 31 crore on its first day and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore in the opening weekend. This film proves Vicky Kaushal’s growing success in Bollywood.