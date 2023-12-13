Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri’s romantic photos break internet!

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' marks the first collaboration between Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2023 3:54 pm IST
Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's romantic pics break internet!
Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri (Instagram)

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri, acclaimed for her stellar performance in the Bollywood movie ‘Animal,’ continues to make waves, leaving fans eager for her upcoming projects. And now, leaked images from the shooting of her next film with Vicky Kaushal, titled ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,’ have emerged on social media and fans are going gaga over the visuals.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The leaked pictures capture a romantic scene featuring Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in Croatia. One snapshot shows Vicky lifting Triptii in his arms. Check out the images below.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ marks the first collaboration between Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal. The film’s romantic track was shot in Croatia in 2022, and the images circulating online offer a sneak peek into their on-screen chemistry.

MS Education Academy

Earlier this year, news surfaced that the shooting for the film had concluded. Produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ also features Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in key roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, with the official release date still to be announced.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2023 3:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button