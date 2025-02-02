Vicky Kaushal wins hearts with Telugu at Chhaava event

Hyderabad: The much-awaited historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release on February 14, 2025. As part of the film’s promotions, the stars visited Hyderabad to launch the first song, Jaane Tu. The event was special not just for the song’s release but also because Vicky Kaushal spoke in Telugu with Rashmika Mandanna’s help.

Vicky Kaushal Wins Hearts with Telugu Speech

Vicky Kaushal made a heartfelt attempt to speak in Telugu, delighting the Hyderabad audience. He greeted the crowd and shared his excitement about being in the city. Rashmika Mandanna helped him learn a few lines, and the crowd cheered loudly for his effort. His words, filled with warmth and respect, made the moment even more special.

“Andariki namaskaaram. Andaru bagunnara. Hyderabad ki Raavandam chaala santosham ga undi (Hello, everyone. How are you all doing? I’m happy to come to Hyderabad and be with you all).” And the best part? Explaining how he felt being in Hyderabad, Vicky said ‘Zabardast’ and went on to use the Telugu word ‘Kirrak’ to encapsulate his emotions.

The song Jaane Tu captures the love story between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai. It is composed by A.R. Rahman, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Irshad Kamil. The song’s melody and deep emotions have already won many hearts.

A Grand Historical Drama

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on a Marathi novel. The film tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his courage. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and others.