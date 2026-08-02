Hyderabad: One dead, another injured after teen runs them over

Hyderabad: A 66-year-old man died after a car, allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old, ran over him and his brother in Karmika Nagar on Sunday, August 2.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Madhura Nagar police station said that three classmates had planned to go to Ananthagiri Hills and hired a rental car for this purpose. Two of them were 17-year-olds, and one was 19.

After 19-year-old Nawaz brought the car, he went back to his house for some work and left the keys with the other two, who then decided to try their hand at driving. The one in the driver’s seat accidentally stepped on the accelerator and crashed into two people who were riding a bike, police said.

A video of the incident shows two people parking their red scooter on the side of the lane when the speeding white car crashes into them head-on, trapping one underneath while the other has a narrow escape.

A 17-year-old allegedly lost control of a car in Hyderabad's Karmika Nagar, injuring two brothers and damaging seven parked motorcycles. According to locals the boy was driving rented car.



Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/cEhaCucj6A — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 2, 2026

The vehicle also crashed into several other two-wheelers parked nearby. As the boy steps out of the car, passersby rush in to help the unconscious trapped man.

Several lift up the car so that he can be pulled out safely. The 17-year-old gets beaten up by the crowd.

Also Read Overspeeding car fatally hits labourer in Rajendranagar, one held

The injured persons have been identified as 66-year-old Rajkumar and his 60-year-old brother, Prabhakar.

Rajkumar, who got trapped under the car, was shifted to MagnAid Hospital but died during treatment. Prabhakar reportedly suffered fractures on his leg and hip and is admitted to Star Hospital.

A case has been registered against the three friends for causing death due to negligence. The owner of the car was also booked as the vehicle had a personal number plate and was not meant to be rented, police said. The two 17-year-old boys are currently in police custody.