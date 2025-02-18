Video: 2 TGSRTC buses catch fire at Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda depot

Hyderabad: Two TGSRTC buses caught fire at the Kushaiguda bus depot in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 18. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, the Hyderabad fire department rushed fire tenders promptly at the scene and initiated efforts to control the blaze. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, and authorities are currently investigating the incident.

More details regarding the situation are awaited as officials work to determine how the fire started and assess any potential damage to the buses involved.

Earlier this month, a major fire broke out in Hyderabad’s Madina and Abbas Towers, a commercial complex housing around 200 shops.

The fire which started late Sunday night emerged from a shop on the fourth floor and quickly spread to adjacent shops impacting a shop on the third floor.

Following the incident, authorities deployed 15 fire tenders from various fire stations across Hyderabad to bring the situation under control.

The blaze was further fueled by the presence of highly combustible materials such as clothing, bed sheets, and carpets.

In another incident last week, a moving four-wheeler caught fire near Tipu Khan Bridge, which falls under the jurisdiction of Langar Houz Police Station, Hyderabad.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the car fire incident as the person who was driving the vehicle was alert. Upon sensing the threat, he not only got out of the car but also ran to a safe distance.

Following the incident, fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

(This is a breaking story.)