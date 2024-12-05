Video: 3 dogs spotted atop a car in Bengaluru, driver faces backlash

In a shocking incident, three dogs were seen riding atop a car without any safety harness in Bengaluru’s Kalyan Nagar area.

A video of the incident posted by Karnataka Portfolio has gone viral on social media platforms with netizens criticising the driver for his negligence and arrogance.

The video shows three dogs on top of the red car with a sticker that reads, “Hari likes Risk” followed by a thumbs-up emoji. The driver reportedly drove for 2 km before being confronted by the man who shot the incident.

On being questioned about his act, the driver was aggressive and used foul language, hurling abuses at him. Besides the driver, two minor boys were seated in the passenger and back seats.

Also Read Video: Parents thrash Telangana teacher for misbehaving with girl students

Netizens react

Amassing over 33k views the video has enraged, netizens who called out the driver’s arrogance and demanded swift action against him.

One X user said, “Waiting for the Bangalore City police posting on their arrest with background music.”

Waiting for the Bangalore City police posting on their arrest with background music. 😂🤣 — santhosh balaji (@santhoshbalaj89) December 5, 2024

Another X user said, “I hope he is arrested… and I hope he writes “Hari needs to chill” after getting arrested.”

I hope he is arrested… and i hope he writes “Hari needs to chill” after getting arrested — Batman (@BATMAN88991010) December 4, 2024

Another X user said, “Kalyan Nagar has turned into a hostile zone. No one follows any rule and drive recklessly.”

Kalyan Nagar has turned into a hostile zone. No one follows any rule and drive recklessly. — Truth Seeker (@truth_cy) December 5, 2024

another X user said, “Chapri spotted, what beautiful language he had.”

Chapri spotted, what beautiful language he had. — Ifti (@iftiali) December 4, 2024

Another X user said, “Cancel his license, endangering other people on the road. Never let him driver again. Foul language infront of kids? Hari patents must be proud after seeing video.”