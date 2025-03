Hyderabad: An on-duty constable died in a road accident in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Thursday, March 20.

The constable was identified as 38-year-old Ravi who was deployed at the Gandhari Police Station. He was standing beside the road along with his colleague, constable Subhash, when a speeding car hit him.

The accident was captured on a CCTV. It showed Ravi being thrown into the air. Subhash managed to escape unharmed. Ravi succumbed to his injuries on the spot.