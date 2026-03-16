Hyderabad: In a world where most messages are typed on phones and laptops, the quiet joy of writing with a fountain pen feels rare and special. The gentle flow of ink on paper, the rhythm of handwriting, and the personal touch of every word create an experience that technology cannot fully replace.

In the historic town of Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, a small but remarkable workshop has been keeping this tradition alive for more than 90 years.

Known as Ratnam Pen Works, the shop is not just a business but a living reminder of India’s Swadeshi movement and its belief in self-reliance.

Inspired by the Freedom Movement

The story of Ratnam pens begins during India’s struggle for independence. In 1921, entrepreneur Kosuri Venkata Ratnam met Mahatma Gandhi, who strongly encouraged Indians to produce their own goods instead of depending on foreign imports. Gandhi’s message was simple yet powerful, India should be able to make everything “from a pin to a pen.”

Inspired by these words, Ratnam began experimenting with fountain pen manufacturing. In 1932, he officially started Ratnam Pen Works in Rajahmundry, determined to create a truly Indian-made writing instrument.

The Swadeshi Stamp of Approval

The journey was not easy. Early versions of the pen still included a few imported components. When one of the first pens was sent to Mahatma Gandhi, he rejected it because it was not completely made with Indian materials.

Ratnam, however, did not give up. After years of trial and experimentation, he succeeded in creating a 100% indigenous fountain pen. In 1935, Gandhi finally accepted the pen and wrote a letter of appreciation, which is still proudly displayed on the shop’s wall today.

Unique Craftsmanship That Stands Apart

Ratnam pens are admired for their traditional craftsmanship and distinctive materials. Unlike modern plastic pens, they are mainly made from Ebonite, a hardened rubber that gives a warm feel and strong durability.

Each pen is hand-turned on traditional lathes rather than mass-produced, which means every piece has slight variations and a unique character. The workshop is also known for crafting 14-karat gold nibs, and customers can even have their names engraved on the nib, making the pen truly personal.

One of the brand’s most famous models is the “Tarpoda”, also called the “White Tiger.” This large ebonite pen is admired for its striking ripple patterns, resembling the stripes of a tiger.

Ratnam also created the world’s smallest functional fountain pen, measuring just 3.5 cm and weighing only 1.7 grams, earning a place in the India Book of Records.

A Legacy Still Writing Today

Over the decades, Ratnam pens have been used by prominent leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and Indira Gandhi. The brand also follows a special tradition of sending custom-made pens to every newly elected President and Prime Minister of India.

Even today, more than nine decades later, Ratnam Pen Works continues to produce pens in small batches, attracting collectors and writing enthusiasts from across India and abroad. This humble workshop shows that sometimes history is written not only in books, but also through the quiet flow of ink from a pen that carries the spirit of Swadeshi.