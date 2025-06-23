Video: Abandoned infant rescued from forest in Telangana’s Medak

Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those responsible for abandoning the infant.

Published: 23rd June 2025 6:30 pm IST
Medical staff in Medak pacify the baby
Abandoned baby rescued in Medak

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons reportedly abandoned a 4-month-old toddler in a forest in Telangana’s Medak on Sunday, June 22.

The incident occurred in the Narsapur forest area near Kondapur. Upon hearing the cries of the baby, locals rushed to the forest and rescued it. After being alerted, officials from the Women and Child Welfare department, along with the police, shifted the child to the government hospital in Narsapur for medical evaluation.

A video circulating on social media shows medical staff trying to pacify the baby.

