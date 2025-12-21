Video: After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha gets mobbed by crowd in Hyderabad

Samantha was attending the opening of Sirimalle Sarees in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

Image showing Samantha Ruth Prabhu wading through a crowd
Screengrab of video (Credit: vk_vlogger1)

Hyderabad: Days after actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed at an event at Lulu mall, famous Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar treatment at the launch of a saree store in Hyderabad.

Samantha was attending the opening of Sirimalle Sarees in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. As she made her way back to her car, the actress was surrounded by ‘fans’ trying to shove their phones in her face.

A video of her leaving the event is making rounds on social media, with netizens questioning why fans fail to understand boundaries. Samantha was seen trying to wade her way through the crowd as security actively tried to hold back people from coming in the actress’s way.

The video, reposted on Reddit, had people targeting fans from the South, while others defended, saying that such events were common in North India as well.

While others pointed out that such incidents were a result of the growing ‘celebrity worship’ culture.

Earlier, on December 17, actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by a crowd at the song launch event for her upcoming movie with Prabhas ‘The Raja Saab’.

A large number of fans had gathered at Lulu Mall on Wednesday night for the song launch event. However, the programme turned chaotic when the actress was mobbed while leaving the premises, as fans crowded around her in an attempt to take photographs.

Videos of the incident, showing the actress appearing distressed and uncomfortable while moving through the crowd, went viral on social media.

