Video: Allu Arjun leaves residence in Hyderabad to appear before police

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday morning left his residence in Hyderabad to appear before the police. On Monday, the police summoned him for questioning in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

The police on Monday issued a notice to the actor, directing him to appear before them at Chikkadpally Police Station on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun leaves from his residence in Jubilee Hills



According to Sources, Hyderabad police have issued a notice to actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before them in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident pic.twitter.com/S4Y4OcfDWz — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

Woman died during stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad

A woman died, and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere show of “Pushpa 2: The Rule.”

The theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The “Pushpa” star, who is listed by the police as accused number 11, was arrested on December 13. He was produced before a city court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

However, the same day, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks. The actor was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

Police planning to approach HC to cancel Allu Arjun’s bail

The fresh notice to Allu Arjun came amid reports that the police are planning to approach the High Court to cancel his interim bail.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand had said on Sunday that the police would take the next step in the case after taking legal opinion. The police chief on Sunday also released minute-to-minute CCTV footage of the incident at Sandhya Theatre to debunk Allu Arjun’s claims.

The police compiled a 10-minute video to provide a clear account of what transpired on December 4. Anand said the video was compiled after analysing 1,000 video clippings.

While speaking in the Assembly on Saturday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had criticized Allu Arjun for visiting the theatre without police permission and conducting a ‘roadshow’ even after the stampede claimed the life of a woman and critically injured her son. The same day, Allu Arjun addressed a press conference, terming the allegations as false. He also stated he was hurt over “character assassination.”

With inputs from IANS