A massive fire broke out in Dino Park, an amusement park in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakapatnam district on Tuesday, August 13.

Huge smoke bellowed from the park. The fire quickly spread to an adjacent restaurant leaving it completely gutted.

The park staff immediately alerted the fire station and the police, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Reports suggest a short circuit to be the cause of the fire accident.Fortunately no injuries were reported.