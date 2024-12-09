Video: Angry Kannadiga confronts railway officer for speaking Hindi

A heated argument broke out between a Karnataka local and a railway ticket issuer who spoke in Hindi, highlighting ongoing tensions over the use of the local language in the state.

In the video, the railway officer, seemingly a non-Kannadiga, asks the local traveller for a change in Hindi to which the local reacts bitterly and demands the officer to speak in Kannada.

The officer, caught off-guarded by the sudden rudeness of the Kannadiga tries to speak in the local language.

The Kannadiga meanwhile speaks to another officer at the counter, a Kannadiga herself,. the latter tried to pacify him.

The non-Kannada-speaking officer made an effort to communicate in Kannada, attempting to show his willingness to try, but failed to hold a conversation.

Recent incidents of increased tensions regarding the use of Kannada are seen as locals’ efforts to preserve and promote their local language, which they feel faces a threat from the large number of migrants from other states, who are working in the cities of the state.

At the same time, the efforts to promote the language are recently taking a xenophobic turn, with the residents reportedly forcing Kannada onto people who have migrated to the state for work.

Engaging in creative ways to promote a language and inspiring the usage of the language among non-locals could be a source of pride, but there are multiple reports of these efforts turning hostile.