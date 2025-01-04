Video: Australian crowd mock Indian fans with ‘where is your visa’ chants

During the ongoing International Test cricket trophy, the Australian crowd in the stadium targeted the Indian players and fans with chants “Where is your visa”.

Several incidents have been reported at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where Border–Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) is being played between Australia and India.

During the series, the Australian spectators have been seen engaging in discriminatory chants and behaviour towards Indian fans at the cricket stadiums.

A video of one incident from MCG that surfaced on social media shows Australian fans shouting “Where’s your visa?” repeatedly, directing Indian fans at the stadium. The Indian fans were visibly uncomfortable and shifting to another place.

However, the behaviour was not limited to a single venue. During the first day of the New Year’s Test, similar chants echoed at the SCG, with a group of Australian fans singing “Where is your visa” in a melodic manner” targeting Indian fans present at the stadium to cheer their team.

Australian crowd chants 'Where is your visa?' during #INDvsAUS test match, sparking allegations of racism. pic.twitter.com/c482c5ij1M — Manu (@manu_dadhwal) January 3, 2025

During the third Test, English sports commentator Isa Guha stirred controversy after spewing racially insensitive comments in which he referred to Jasprit Bumrah as the “Most Valuable Primate.”

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have reported racist abuse at Australian grounds with Siraj once saying that he was called “black monkey” during the team’s tours.