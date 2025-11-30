Video: Bengaluru man quits corporate job, drives auto

Corporate jobs are often stressful, leading employees to find various ways to stay motivated. One man in Bengaluru found his motivation in a unique manner—by quitting his job.

In a video shared on social media, the man identified as Rakesh explains why he quit his job and took up auto driving. The video begins with a caption, “Auto driver, no longer a corporate slave.” Rakesh says he is not afraid of exploring new things.

He explains that this video is for those going through the most difficult times in their lives. He recalls a time when he almost considered giving up and thought he wouldn’t recover. Rakesh says, “However, here I am, driving an auto, and life won’t end me or defeat me.” He also explained that the most important thing is to keep living life and focus on something meaningful.

The former corporate employee also discussed the significance of money. He said that money is important, but it’s not everything in life. He advised people to find true purpose and value in life.

Rakesh said that if life throws an obstacle, one should face it, not run or hide. He ended the video by wishing everyone well.

Social media reaction

Some social media users appreciated Rakesh for his decision to quit the job and expressed their support. One commented, “One day you’ll write an Auto biography about your success.” “I Did Engineering. Worked in Gulf for 15 years. Now open tea shop. Living my life the way I like,” said a second.

A third user said, “I don’t see a man driving an auto I see a man who won over ego & social taboo! U are inspiring!.” “I am an MBA with HR and Marketing I am a driver..I also ride rapido,” said another