Video: BJP holds Har Ghar Tiranga Scooty Rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha organized Har Ghar Tiranga Scooty Rally on August 12 at Kothapet and Tarnaka in Hyderabad.

On August 9, the BJP launched the third edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ 2024 campaign.

During the rally, Telangana BJP State Mahila Morcha President Dr. Shilpa Reddy participated and said, “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s once again make Har Ghar Tiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture, and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same.”

Also Read Hyderabad sees decline in flat size among top 7 cities in India

At the Har Ghar Tiranga Scooty Rally Rally in Hyderabad, she further stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 112th edition of his Mann Ki Baat program in July, called for the celebration of the Har Ghar Tiranga program as a national festival. The BJP will hold Tiranga Yatras in every assembly constituency from August 11 to August 13. On August 14, Partition Remembrance Day will be observed across all districts with a silent march.”

Dr. Shilpa Reddy added that on August 13, 14, and 15, the ‘Tiranga’ (national flag) will be hoisted and displayed at all homes and business establishments, “turning the entire country into a sea of saffron, white, and green.” She emphasized that the party aims to ensure the Tricolour reaches every booth across the nation.