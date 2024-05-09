Video: Boeing cargo plane land at Istanbul without front wheels

A Boeing cargo plane on Wednesday, May 8, made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear malfunctioned.

Fedex Express’s Boeing 767 plane, flight 6268, experienced a front landing gear failure during its journey from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Istanbul Airport.

Pilots at Istanbul Airport consulted the traffic control tower and requested permission to land the fuselage on the runway floor, Anadolu Agency reported.

Emergency services were prepared for the landing.

A video widely shared on social media shows a plane colliding with its back wheels and fuselage, causing sparks and smoke to flow from its underside, skidding to a halt on the runway.

Watch the video here

Earlier today (May 8th), the nose landing gear of a FedEx Boeing 767-3S2F freighter, built in 2014, failed to extend as the aircraft approached landing. pic.twitter.com/KIGL3WPOeH — Aviation (@webflite) May 8, 2024

The pilots performed an emergency drill for landing by holding the plane’s nose above the runway for several seconds after the main wheels touched the ground.

No one was injured in the incident and the crew evacuated the aircraft, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a post on X.

Airport operator IGA said that a runway was temporarily closed to air traffic, but other runways continued to operate without interruption, Reuters reported.