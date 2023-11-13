Video: BRS, BSP workers clash in Telangana’s Asifabad during campaign

The BSP leaders alleged that a BRS campaign vehicle playing songs on loud volume arrived at the place where they were holding a public meeting.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Masrath Fatima | Published: 13th November 2023 10:38 am IST
Hyderabad: A clash between the supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) triggered tension in Kagaznagar town of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

Trouble began when an election meeting, which was being addressed by BSP state president R. S. Praveen Kumar, was allegedly disrupted by the supporters of the ruling party.

The BSP leaders alleged that a BRS campaign vehicle playing songs with loud sound arrived at the place where they were holding a public meeting. This led to a clash between both groups. Police intervened to disperse the clashing groups.

Praveen Kumar alleged that despite their request the BRS workers refused to lower the volume of the song.

Demanding action against those involved, Praveen Kumar led a sit-in in front of the Kagaznagar police station. He blamed BRS MLA Koneru Konappa for the incident.

Praveen Kumar, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is contesting the November 30 elections from the Sirpur constituency.

Kumar took voluntary retirement in 2021 to enter politics. He joined the BSP and became its state president.

BSP is contesting all 119 Assembly seats. The elections are scheduled on November 30.

