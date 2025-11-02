Video: BRS office in Telangana’s Kothagudem vandalised

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem was allegedly vandalised by Congress workers on Sunday, November 2.

Videos of the office being set ablaze have gone viral on social media. Two persons present inside the office were injured after the BRS workers were reportedly attacked by the miscreants. The Congress workers allegedly destroyed furniture in the office.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Congress workers allegedly went on a rampage, attacking the BRS office in Manuguru. They reportedly tore down banners, damaged furniture, and set parts of the office on fire. Two BRS workers were injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/8PMzE0hKNS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 2, 2025

The incident occurred in Manugur of Bhadradri Kothagudem. A video shows BRS workers being assaulted by the miscreants. The miscreants raised slogans such as “Jai Congress” along with Congress flags.

One of the BRS workers was severely injured in the incident. The reason for the office being vandalised is yet to be known