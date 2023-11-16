Video: BRS workers forcefully bathe elderly man in a poll stunt

Hyderabad: In a shocking video, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers in Alair were seen forcibly giving a villager a shower in a poll stunt ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

Two short clips that surfaced on X depicted an elderly man pleading with the men donning pink scarves to leave him alone however, his pleas go unheard.

An elderly man forcibly given a bath reportedly by supporters of @BRSparty candidate @SunithaTRS in #Alair; usually to win over people, campaigning sees lot of antics by candidates who want to catch public attn but this overaction seems aggressive & in bad taste @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/r9WmeGZlTs — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 15, 2023

In addition to that, they cheerfully pose for the camera while one among them rubs soap on the old man’s body, without his consent, and the other pours water over him.

The men were reportedly the supporters of the BRS candidate from the Alair Assembly constituency, Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy.

While the political parties and their supporters are making every possible attempt to gain the voter’s attention for the poll fray, such unruly election tactics troubling a common man stand intolerable.

A few days back, a high-voltage sword stunt was performed in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills BRS candidate’s campaign. A ruckus was created by the MLA and his supporters. While locals witnessed the stunt in a state of panic, the police inaudibly watched it unfold.