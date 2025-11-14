Video: Bungee jump rope snaps mid-air, man severely injured

Dehradun: A major accident took place in an amusement park when a man’s bungee jump rope snapped while it was mid-air on Tuesday, November 12, in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, leaving the man severely injured.

A content creator, Sujal Thakral, posted the video of the incident, in which he called for the boycott of bungee jumping.

He was recording a video of the ride at Thrill Factory in Rishikesh when the accident took place. The moment when the rope cut was clearly recorded, which showed the level of impact the victim suffered.

Avoid Adventure Sports in India. Authorities Don’t Inspect. Operators Don’t Care.



Zero Safety Gear, Zero Standards. Just pure gamble with your life. One accident and they’ll blame “fate,” not their negligence. Stay away. pic.twitter.com/3ACSSEUG4z — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) November 14, 2025

According to Thakral, the amusement park had no safety precautions in place, as workers themselves had to carry the injured man from the accident site. He added that because there was no ambulance at the park, he transported the victim to AIIMS, Rishikesh, in his car.

Also Read IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chennai, pilot ejects safely

The video of the accident was widely shared on the as many calling out amusement parks in India for their lack of safety measures.

One person took to X to share that their friend had visited Thrill Factory for bungee jumping, the day the accident took place.

Please watch this video carefully



My friend visited Thrill Factory, Rishikesh yesterday for bungee jumping, and just 7 minutes after their turn, a major accident took place (12 Nov 2025, around 4:33 PM).



It could’ve been my friend or his sister they were literally saved by… pic.twitter.com/24u0SkMGxS — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) November 13, 2025

“My friend visited Thrill Factory, Rishikesh yesterday for bungee jumping, and just 7 minutes after their turn, a major accident took place (12 Nov 2025, around 4:33 PM). It could’ve been my friend or his sister they were literally saved by just 7 minutes,” he wrote.

The victim reportedly suffered from serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.