Video: Bus carrying ballot boxes, staff crashes in Telangana; 20 injured

Hyderabad: A bus carrying ballot boxes and staff following the MLC elections in Telangana met with an accident on Jagtial- Karimnagar road on Friday, February 28. 20 people were injured in the accident.

The accident occurred when the staff was returning from Bhainsa after taking ballot boxes from Bhainsa and handing them over in Karimnagar, an RTC bus belonging to Nirmal Depot hit the RTC bus belonging to Bhainsa Depot from behind at the railway track in the Namalikonda suburb of Kodimyala mandal in Jagityal district.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.