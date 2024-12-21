Video: Car plunges into lake in Bhuvanagiri in Telangana, two rescued

Hyderabad: Two persons were rescued after their car plunged into a lake in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Saturday, December 21.

The incident occurred at Jalalpur village where the car jumped off the road and fell at the edge of the lake. Both occupants were promptly rescued by local residents, averting a potential tragedy. This incident has drawn attention to the Jalalpur lake, which has become notorious for frequent accidents.

Also Read Five killed as car plunges into lake in Telangana’s Bhongir

On December 7, five persons were killed and one was injured in an accident in Telangana’s Bhongir district. The driver lost control of the car and it fell into a lake near Jalalpur village in Bhoodan Pochampally mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district. The deceased were identified as Harsha, Dinesh, Vamshi, Balu, and Vinay.

The victims were residents of LB Nagar, Hyderabad. The accident occurred as the car went off the road and skidded into the lake.