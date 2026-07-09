Video: Children found with bruises, burn marks in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A shocking video showing bruised bodies of children emerged on social media on Thursday, July 9, from Telangana’s Suryapet district.

The incident in Huzurnagar came to light when neighbours heard the children’s cries. When they reached the house, the little boys were crying incessantly. There were burn marks and several abrasions across their back, legs, and hands.

According to local reports, Indu married Nakirikanti Ravi after the passing of her first husband. The children are from her first marriage.

Neighbours alleged that Nakirikanti Ravi would severely beat up the little boys, with no resistance from the mother.

On information, police rescued the children and brought them to the station, where they were offered food. Nakirikanti Ravi and Indu have been sent for counselling.