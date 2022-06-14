Video: Congress’s Srinivas BV forced into bus by Delhi police

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV was carried away by several police personnel and shoved onto a bus full of jailed Congress activists. He can be seen resisting attempts to remove him from the scene, saying to the cameras that the case against Rahul Gandhi is fabricated and politically motivated. He was eventually apprehended and transported to a police station on a police bus.

Youth Congress leader BV Srinivas detained by Delhi Police on his way to ED office pic.twitter.com/hi89kC51GV — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) June 14, 2022

When the Indian Youth Congress leader attempted to cross a police barricade, four to five police officers attempted to apprehend him, but he forcefully fought arrest. Party workers were seen pulling him back as the cops shoved him into the police bus.

This comes a day after the BJP mocked Srinivas BV by publishing a video from yesterday’s demonstration in which he was seen evading arrest by fleeing a police car.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibiting the assembling of groups of people was implemented in the area, and police and paramilitary forces allege that Congress workers slapped them and refused to cooperate when requested to leave.

Senior Congress leaders like Harish Rawat, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, and KC Venugopal were held when they attempted to march to the ED’s office from outside the Congress office. Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel sat in the middle of the road to protest police action but was not imprisoned.

The Congress stated it wants to have a peaceful “satyagraha” march, but the Centre is suppressing their protests with the use of police force.

Many members of the party have also been detained. Some of them are seen being pulled and manhandled by the police. Surrounding the party’s main Delhi office, police and paramilitary troops have been stationed in considerable numbers. Several barricades have been erected to block access to the grand old party’s Akbar road headquarters.

Today was Rahul Gandhi’s second day of questioning at the ED office. He was earlier seen visiting the Congress party office with his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party’s national secretary, amid cheering party workers. Mr Gandhi was taken to the party office by a number of senior leaders, including KC Venugopal, who was assaulted by police yesterday.