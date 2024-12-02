Video: Controversy after Karnataka minister escorted by Bhoota Kola performers

Controversy ensued in Coastal Karnataka after a video of Minister of Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan being escorted by performers dressed in traditional Bhoota Kola dance festival emerged on social media on Monday.

The video shared on several online platforms shows the minister at the Kannada Rajyotsava event in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet Ward, where dancers performing the traditional Bhoota Kola dance ritual followed him to the stage.

Fury in Coastal Karnataka as Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s Hindu Deity Escort Video Goes Viral



Critics slam Minister Khan for insulting the revered Bhoota Kola tradition, calling his actions disrespectful to the cultural beliefs of Coastal Karnataka. Social media is flooded with… pic.twitter.com/HUxOLSxmw6 — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 2, 2024

Soon after the video went viral, netizens accused the performance mocks their cultural and religious practices and disrespecting the revered Bhoota Kola tradition. The outrage has been swift, with social media platforms flooded with calls for an apology and condemnation of the minister’s actions.

Social media reaction

The video has been reposted together with captions about the need to follow the traditions of the locals and their hospitality with people demanding accountability from Khan. The hashtag #RespectBhootaKola has emerged as many internet users are outraged by what they believe is an insult to their culture.

This incident has occurred at a time when political tensions are already strained in Karnataka, particularly surrounding issues of identity and representation. Zameer Ahmed Khan is already under scrutiny for previous controversial statements.

Bhoota Kola tradition

The Bhoota Kola is a form of spirit worship practised by different communities residing in the coastal region of Karnataka mainly the Tulu-speaking population.

This is elaborate dancing that is done in honour of deities and therefore a dance that is normally accompanied by music which interprets folklore and spirituality.

The people urged that Khan’s video trivialize this sacred practice, accusing him of turning the holy event into a laughing stock just to get support from the people for political gain.