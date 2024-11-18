Video: Diljit Dosanjh reacts to notice after Hyderabad concert

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Hyderabad on November 15 was part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, covering 10 cities across India. While the event thrilled his fans, it also drew attention due to the controversy surrounding a notice issued by the Telangana government.

Ahead of his Hyderabad performance, the Telangana government issued a notice to Diljit and the concert organizers, requesting that they avoid songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.

Diljit responded to the notice with wit and professionalism.

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dry State Movement’ call

The controversy sparked by the notice prompted Diljit Dosanjh to make a bold statement during one of his concerts in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Referring to Gujarat’s dry state laws, he said, “Declare all states as dry, and I will stop singing songs that refer to alcohol.”

He also clarified that while his discography includes only a few tracks referencing alcohol, Bollywood features numerous songs with similar themes. Diljit took a subtle dig at Bollywood celebrities, emphasizing that he does not endorse or advertise alcohol, unlike some in the industry.

Diljit tweaks songs at Hyderabad Concert

At the Hyderabad concert, Diljit Dosanjh sang modified lyrics to his chart-toppers “Lemonade” and “5 Taara.”

Clips of the famous singer-actor from the concert are circulating online, where he can be seen singing, “Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade” instead of the original, “Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade” from the song “Lemonade.”

Similarly, the lyrics in “5 Taara” changed to “5 taara hotel ch” instead of the original, “5 taara theke utte.”

Diljit performed in Ahmedabad on November 17, and his next stop is Lucknow. Afterward, he will perform in Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh, with the tour concluding on December 29 in Guwahati.