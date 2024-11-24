Video: Doctor refuses to treat elderly man in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a young doctor in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal allegedly refused to treat an elderly Muslim patient and asked the family to seek treatment elsewhere.

The man died while being taken to another hospital.

Later, the son of the deceased confronted the doctor Sonali Chouksey who alleged she was being harassed by the patient’s family. She reportedly threatened to frame the son in a religious conversion case.

On November 23, a video of the confrontation surfaced on social media where the doctor is heard saying, “You are a maulana, go away from here. If not, I will trap you on a false case.”