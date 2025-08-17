Video: Drunk policemen caught on camera assaulting men at Puranapul

The video is being circulated by the IT wing of the Hyderabad city police to identify the accused policemen.

Drunk policemen argue with public at Puranapul Bridge
Hyderabad: Two allegedly inebriated policemen created a nuisance by stopping two men on a motorbike and assaulting them at Puranapul Bridge on Saturday night.

Wearing jackets, they argue with the riders, one of whom filmed the video, which is now viral on social media platforms.

On realising they were being filmed, they walked back to their bike parked near the Puranapul Bridge. When a crowd gathered, the policemen allegedly threatened action.

Several netizens tagged the Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand about the misconduct and demanded an immediate enquiry.

