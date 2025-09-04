Video: Drunk teacher caught sleeping in govt school in Telangana; suspended

Hyderabad: A teacher was suspended from a government school in Telangana’s Asifabad after he was caught sleeping in school hours on Wednesday, September 3. He was reportedly drunk.

A video of J Vilas sleeping on the floor in the classroom went viral on social media.

According to District Tribal Welfare Department Deputy Director Rama Devi, the suspension order was issued after locals caught Vilas sleeping red-handed.

Drunk teacher caught sleeping in school in Asifabad's Jainoor Mandal.



Drunk teacher caught sleeping in school in Asifabad's Jainoor Mandal.

He was suspended for neglecting duty and vilating rules.

In April 2025, a drunk teacher was burnt alive in Suryapet district of Telangana after he accidentally fell asleep with a lit cigarette. The deceased was identified as 52-year-old Dharavath Balaji, a native of Mangalathanda in Kodad mandal.

Balaji worked at the government school in Chennakeshavapuram in Nandigudem mandal. He lived alone at his home. Police said that his wife and children did not live with him due to personal issues.

Balaji was an alcoholic and a smoker. On the day of the tragedy, he passed out in the verandah with a lit cigarette.