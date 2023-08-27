Video: Drunk woman creates ruckus in Hyderabad

She was seen walking on the street with a blade.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 27th August 2023 8:33 am IST
Drunk woman in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A drunken woman caused a ruckus with a blade on a road in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, on Saturday night.

In a video that is circulating on social media, she can be seen walking on the street with a blade.

Later, a woman traffic constable, who was on her way home, caught the woman and wrested the blade away with the assistance of locals. The constable also offered her jacket to the lady as she was semi-naked.

The woman was subsequently taken to the Chikkadpally police station, Hyderabad.

This is not the first such incident; similar cases have been reported in Hyderabad before.

In one incident that occurred last year, a drunken woman created a ruckus with a car on the road in Shamshabad, Hyderabad. During the incident, she struck three people who suffered severe injuries.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past as well.

