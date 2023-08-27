Video: Drunk woman creates ruckus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A drunken woman caused a ruckus with a blade on a road in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, on Saturday night.

In a video that is circulating on social media, she can be seen walking on the street with a blade.

Later, a woman traffic constable, who was on her way home, caught the woman and wrested the blade away with the assistance of locals. The constable also offered her jacket to the lady as she was semi-naked.

The woman was subsequently taken to the Chikkadpally police station, Hyderabad.

A #drunk woman wearing bra only on top, created #ruckus with a blade on road at Ashok Nagar in #Hyderabad.



A woman traffic constable, who was returning to home, caught that woman, snatched the blade with help of locals, gave her jacket to lady and shifted her to Chikkadpally ps. pic.twitter.com/pEwiQD5vQL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 26, 2023

This is not the first such incident; similar cases have been reported in Hyderabad before.

In one incident that occurred last year, a drunken woman created a ruckus with a car on the road in Shamshabad, Hyderabad. During the incident, she struck three people who suffered severe injuries.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past as well.