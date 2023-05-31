Video: Dubai hospital successfully delivers medicine via drone

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai hospital successfully delivered medicines to patients’ homes using drone technology, in a trial that has been described as the first of its kind in the Middle East.

In the trial carried out by Al Fakeeh University Hospital, the achievement saw a drone fly within a radius of 10 kilometres from the healthcare centre to the patient’s home at Cedre Villas in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

Also Read Health Department: Abu Dhabi to use drones to deliver vaccines and drug

This trial is part of Dubai’s ongoing program to enable drone transportation, launched by Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, in 2021.

In the video released by the Dubai Media Office, a drone is filled with medication before it is flown to the patient’s home by a specialized drone flyer.

Here is the video below showing how the drone delivery went

في إنجاز هو الأول من نوعه في الشرق الأوسط، #دبي تشهد أول تجربة ناجحة لتوصيل الأدوية بطائرات بدون طيار في "واحة السيليكون" لمستشفى فقيه الجامعي، بما يواكب رؤية القيادة الرشيدة في تعزيز تنافسية دبي عالمياً في مجال اعتماد التكنولوجيا المتقدمة وتطبيقاتها. @FUHCare pic.twitter.com/7Rex5UXF3k — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 30, 2023

This achievement follows a year-long series of trials at Dubai Silicon Oasis in collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and Barq Air, an Emirati smart mobility company.

“We take great pride in being the first in the Middle East to introduce drone delivery of medication at Fakeeh University Hospital at the Dubai Silicon Oasis,” Fatih Mehmet Gul, chief executive at Fakeeh University Hospital, said in a press release.