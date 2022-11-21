Video: Ecuador fans chant ‘we want beer’ at FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar

Doha: Fans of the Ecuadorian national team demanded that they be provided with beer during the first half of the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, against its Qatari counterpart on Sunday evening, at Al-Bayt Stadium.

Ecuador fans were heard chanting in Spanish “Queremos cerveza” – which means “We want beer”.

A video widely circulated on social media showed Ecuadorian fans chanting in the stands, “Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!” or “We want beer!” as their team defeated Qatar, 2-0, on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

La hinchada #ECU ya tiene el primer hit del #FIFAWorldCup : “Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza” pic.twitter.com/Pk91fYLug5 — Javier Lanza (@javierlanza) November 20, 2022

The chant came in response to Qatar’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol in stadiums during the FIFA tournament.

On Friday, the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages to fans in the vicinity of the eight stadiums of the 2022 World Cup Qatar, after discussions with the host country.

FIFA did not indicate the reason behind this sudden decision, pointing out in its statement that the sale of alcoholic beverages will be limited only to fan areas, with “the removal of beer sales centres from the vicinity of the 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar.”

After announcing the decision, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Saturday during the press meet, that World Cup fans could survive up to three hours a day without beer after the sale was banned in stadiums.