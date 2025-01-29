Video: Engineering college student in Hyderabad rescued amid suicide attempt

Hyderabad: A first-year BTech student at Mallareddy Women’s Engineering College in Hyderabad attempted to jump from the fourth floor of the campus building, reportedly fearing exam failure.

Timely intervention by fellow students and staff prevented a tragedy, as they rushed to the spot and pulled her back to safety.

Student attempts suicide at engineering college in Hyderabad, rescued



A first-year BTech student at Mallareddy Women’s Engineering College in Hyderabad attempted to jump from the fourth floor of the campus building, reportedly fearing exam failure. pic.twitter.com/ZwMm6e7wEh — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) January 29, 2025

On December 21, A second year B Tech student died by suicide in Shamshabad area. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old N Avinash, a student of mechanical engineering college in Hyderabad.

He was found hanging in his hostel room in RB Nagar in Shamshabad.

According to the police, the student was reportedly upset for the past few days and mostly stayed in his room without interacting much with his friends. He hung himself from the ceiling fan in the room using a bedsheet in the afternoon. After being alerted by Avinash’s friends, the hostel authorities shifted him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Also Read Engineering college student dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

On August 7, a girl died by suicide before her admission into an engineering college in Jogipet, Medak district which is approximately 85kms away from Hyderabad.

The deceased who is identified as Arti, 18 years, was found hanging from the ceiling at her residence. She completed intermediate in March this year and was set to join the college on August 12. Jogipet police said, “The girl’s parents said Arti had no issues with the admission. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.”

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)